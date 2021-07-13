Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Evers not changing schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 11 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers' office is notifying people who were at last week's budget-signing ceremony at an elementary school in Whitefish Bay that one of the attendees has since tested positive for COVID-19. Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend events and meetings as scheduled, his spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said in an email Monday night. Cudaback said the governor's office was made aware late Monday that someone who attended the budget signing had since tested positive for the coronavirus.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#School Children#Evers Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
whby.com

Governor Evers exposed to COVID-19

Governor Tony Evers continues to maintain a regular schedule despite being exposed to coronavirus last week. A person in attendance at the Governor’s budget signing ceremony in Whitefish Bay has since tested positive for COVID-19. Evers is fully-vaccinated and a spokesperson says he has not shown any symptoms of infection.
APG of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers, DHS urge COVID-19 vaccination ahead of 2021-2022 school year

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services encourage anyone attending school in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. This includes children ages 12 and up as well as anyone planning to attend in-person classes at a college or university.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

New Oregon guidance leaves COVID-19 decisions up to school districts

Oregon school districts are getting a fair amount of advice, but fewer mandates than they’re used to, when it comes to opening schools to students starting at the end of next month. The Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority laid out several overarching rules in what they’re calling...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey is getting national attention for her comments over our state’s dead-last ranking for Covid-19 vaccinations. “Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming unvaccinated folks not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” Ivey said Thursday after a business launch in Birmingham.
Public Healthwhopam.com

Gov. Beshear says Delta variant to blame for rise in COVID cases

Kentucky is seeing rapid growth in new cases of COVID-19 and Governor Andy Beshear believes the more contagious Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy are to blame. Kentukcy had over 1,000 new cases for the first time in about three months Tuesday and cases have been increasing for weeks—which Beshear believes is directly connected to the new variant.
Texas Statefoxsanantonio.com

Texas Dems pen letter to Gov. Abbott to give schools option for virtual learning, masks

AUSTIN, Texas -- A group of Texas Democrats are urging masks be reintroduced at Texas schools as covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. In a letter signed to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath, 32 Texas House representatives are asking for them to reconsider and allow districts to offer fully-funded virtual learning and enforce mask-wearing in school.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Washington, DC, public schools to require face masks this fall

Public school students in the nation’s capital will resume in-person lessons in the fall, but the city will require face masks when they do. Washington, D.C., Public Schools (DCPS) sent out the update to parents saying masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors in schools for the fall term regardless of vaccination status.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Iowa may have to throw out thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses that are set to expire in the next two months as the demand for vaccines has fallen. The Des Moines Register reports the Iowa Department of Public Health has 38,730 vaccine doses that expire by the end of July and another 178,651 doses that expire at the end of August unless they are injected by then. Any expired doses would need to be discarded.
Public Healthcarlsbadca.gov

Notice of potential COVID-19 exposure

The City of Carlsbad has been notified that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was in the City Council chamber during the July 13 meeting while potentially contagious. Out of an abundance of caution, the city is issuing this general public notification. According to the CDC, if you are...
Pierre, SDYankton Daily Press

Families Set To Receive Food Assistance For School Children Due To COVID-19

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Department of Education (DOE) will be providing assistance with food costs to families who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19 related school closures. “The pandemic and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy