A man was arrested in Hayward Saturday, July 17, on charges of stabbing two men in the Moccasin Bar parking lot, according to Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero. Police officers were notified of the stabbing at 2:08 a.m. Saturday and shortly after arrived at the scene, where witnesses stated the male suspect was told to leave the bar and a fight ensued. The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed one of the victims in the lower right abdomen then fled on foot up the alley, where a second male was walking to his vehicle. The suspect then stabbed that male in the back as he ran past him.