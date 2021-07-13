Cancel
Creative Arts Emmy Analysis: ‘The Mandalorian’ Leads, ‘The Underground Railroad’ Disappoints

By Bill Desowitz, @BillDesowitz
IndieWire
IndieWire
 11 days ago
Disney+ flexed its sci-fi and superhero muscles at the Creative Arts Emmys on Tuesday. “The Mandalorian” came roaring back for Season 2 to lead all craft nominations with 17, followed by Marvel’s trippy “WandaVision,” which scored 15. However, Netflix did better overall, with “The Queen’s Gambit” seizing 12 noms, “The Crown” (Season 4) capturing 11, and “Bridgerton” collecting eight.

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

Genndy Tartakovsky
Christophe Beck
Nicholas Britell
Robert Lopez
Kate Winslet
Margaret Thatcher
#Creative Arts#Emmy Nominations#The Creative Arts Emmys#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#West Indian#Stagecraft 2 0#Industrial Light Magic#Production Design#Stunt Coordination#Stunt Performance#Wandavision#Main Title Design#Original Music And Lyrics
