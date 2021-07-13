Creative Arts Emmy Analysis: ‘The Mandalorian’ Leads, ‘The Underground Railroad’ Disappoints
Disney+ flexed its sci-fi and superhero muscles at the Creative Arts Emmys on Tuesday. “The Mandalorian” came roaring back for Season 2 to lead all craft nominations with 17, followed by Marvel’s trippy “WandaVision,” which scored 15. However, Netflix did better overall, with “The Queen’s Gambit” seizing 12 noms, “The Crown” (Season 4) capturing 11, and “Bridgerton” collecting eight.www.indiewire.com
Comments / 0