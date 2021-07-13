Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, VA

Critics of critical race theory and transgender policies flood Franklin County meeting

By Mike Allen The Roanoke Times
Culpeper Star Exponent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNT—The line to speak at Monday’s Franklin County School Board meeting extended past the edge of the parking lot. As has happened in Botetourt, Bedford, and other Virginia counties, most had come to decry a perceived agenda that they described as pro-Marxist and anti-Christian, including face masks in schools, new state regulations about how schools deal with transgender students and the potential exposure of students to critical race theory.

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Rocky Mount, VA
Society
Rocky Mount, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
Franklin County, VA
Government
City
Rocky Mount, VA
State
Virginia State
Franklin County, VA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Race#Transgender Youth#Critical Race Theory#Pro Marxist#Anti Christian#Fox News#Europeans#Africans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy