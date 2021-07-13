Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas apartment complex

By Katelyn Newberg
reviewjournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and killed Tuesday morning in an east valley apartment complex. Police were called about 10:40 a.m. to the Solaire Apartments, at 1750 Karen Avenue, after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta told reporters at the scene on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside of one of the buildings who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

