According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc “Machine Vision and Inspection System Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022,” the machine vision and inspection market is expected to reach US$ 14.85 Bn by 2022, with the rising need to reduce production cost and increasing demand for high quality products. In addition, continuous developments to offer simple and efficient machine vision and inspection solutions is also expected to fuel this market growth throughout the forecast period. Global manufacturers are focusing on reducing labor costs and production errors particularly related to quality which is also influencing the demand for machine vision and inspection systems. This industry is expected to face challenges due lack of standardization in manufacturing solutions and availability of skilled labors to operate advanced systems.