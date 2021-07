In a recent coaching session with a CEO, our conversation included a discussion on a number of organizational moves the company had recently made. These moves reflected both the business needs of growth as well as providing significant career opportunities to several members of the staff. These moments can be among the most exciting for anyone occupying a senior leadership seat. Both the company and its people are flourishing. And yet, this CEO had a keen awareness that they still have a long way to go in at least one area: The leadership team is comprised exclusively of white males.