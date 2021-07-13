Penn National (PENN) to Expand Presence in Pennsylvania
PENN - Free Report) recently announced the expected opening of Hollywood Casino York on Aug 12, 2021, subject to pending final customary regulatory approvals. Located in the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, Hollywood Casino York comprises roughly 80,000 square foot facility, featuring approximately 500 slot machines and 24 table games. The option for capacity expansion is available up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games. Apart from this, the casino will offer Barstool Sportsbook and race book; Diner & Drinks, a casual restaurant and bar; and the Classic Grill grab-and-go eatery.www.zacks.com
Comments / 0