Alice “Susie” Ann Moses — Service 7/16/21 11 A.M.

Reading between the lines in the life of Jesus, July 18, 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT What might we take from the transition lines in the Life of Jesus? Jesus was very busy serving others, but in between those busy times, the bible tells us that Jesus took the time to be alone, to rest, to renew, to pray. Today's message is about spiritual renewal. Our cup is drained everyday with all that we do in our hectic lives. We must find the time to rest, to be alone, to renew the soul. Take time for you - Jesus did. Trinity is an ELCA congregation (more or less traditional, mainline), and a Reconciling in Christ congregation. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Jon Heydenreich presides, joined by Jeff Herman-May our assistant minister today, Micaela Carlton Newton our reader, and Laura Josephs our musician.