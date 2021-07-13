Cancel
Obituaries

Alice "Susie" Ann Moses — Service 7/16/21 11 A.M.

 12 days ago

Alice “Susie” Ann Moses of DeSoto passed away Sunday (7/11), she was 83 years old. The funeral service will be Friday (7/16) morning at 11 at Zion Methodist Church in Hematite, with burial in the Zion Methodist Cemetery. Visitation for Susie Moses will be Thursday (7/15) night from 6 until...

