Twisted Taino’s Parma location to open in August; Ohio City location to close

A Denny’s employee said July 16 that she purchased a puppy from a co-worker and the following day that woman’s boyfriend called her stating it was the wrong puppy and she needed to return it. She said it was the one she wanted and would not return it. The man became upset and began threatening to come up to Denny’s while she was working. Officers advised her to file a report in South Euclid as that was where she was when she received the calls and texts.