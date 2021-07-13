Twisted Taino’s Parma location to open in August; Ohio City location to close
PARMA, Ohio -- Twisted Taino, chef Jose Melendez’ Caribbean-fusion concept that first opened in Ohio City Galley, has now set its Parma location’s opening date for Aug. 1. The restaurant’s Parma spot, located at 5633 Pearl Road, was first announced in 2020 and originally planned to open that year. That location experienced delayed, while Twisted Taino’s first spot -- a vendor space at Ohio City Galley, later named Sauce the City Cleveland food hall -- remained open.www.cleveland.com
