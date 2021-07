With the July 30 MLB trade deadline looming, the Texas Rangers continue to consider multiple options for Joey Gallo, including doing nothing at all. Texas appears to be more aggressive in contract extension discussions with Gallo and his agent, Scott Boras. Earlier in the week Rangers president of baseball operations, Jon Daniels said he preferred to keep conversations with Gallo private but did offer that Gallo's future with the team will be a "big decision for us."