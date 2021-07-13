Hunter Biden art work creates ethical concerns for White House: reporter

Real Clear Politics reporter Philip Wegmann said Hunter Biden's art sales could create ethical concerns for the White House.

"Politicians have always liked to paint, Winston Churchill was famous for painting, same thing with Dwight Eisenhower, George W. Bush also tried with much more limited success," Wegmann said on TheHill TV's "Rising."

"The thing is, those politicians had painting as a pastime, this certainly seems like painting as a pass through," he added.

The White House last week brushed aside ethics concerns sparked by the sales arrangement put in place to guard against potential conflicts of interest involving the art career of President Biden's oldest son, Hunter.

See the full interview in the video above.

Featured Clips

10 hours 53 min ago

Texas state Democrat on leaving to protest bill: 'Democracy is at stake'

A Texas state lawmaker joined Hill.TV on Tuesday to discuss Democratic legislators' decision to leave the state in protest of a voting bill, arguing the move was necessary because "democracy is at stake."