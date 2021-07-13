Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Hunter Biden art work creates ethical concerns for White House: reporter

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnGHG_0avld98000

Real Clear Politics reporter Philip Wegmann said Hunter Biden's art sales could create ethical concerns for the White House.

"Politicians have always liked to paint, Winston Churchill was famous for painting, same thing with Dwight Eisenhower, George W. Bush also tried with much more limited success," Wegmann said on TheHill TV's "Rising."

"The thing is, those politicians had painting as a pastime, this certainly seems like painting as a pass through," he added.

The White House last week brushed aside ethics concerns sparked by the sales arrangement put in place to guard against potential conflicts of interest involving the art career of President Biden's oldest son, Hunter.

See the full interview in the video above.

Featured Clips

10 hours 53 min ago

Texas state Democrat on leaving to protest bill: 'Democracy is at stake'

A Texas state lawmaker joined Hill.TV on Tuesday to discuss Democratic legislators' decision to leave the state in protest of a voting bill, arguing the move was necessary because "democracy is at stake."

Comments / 8

The Hill

The Hill

280K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
George W. Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Sales#The White House#Thehill Tv#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Ethics
News Break
White House
News Break
Paintings
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Psaki pressed again over ethics of Hunter Biden art sales

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday found herself again on the defensive as she insisted that first son Hunter Biden won’t discuss art sales with potential buyers when he meets with them at gallery events. Psaki also defended a White House-brokered arrangement in which buyers will be kept...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden’s swamp creatures

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. JEFF RICCHETTI gets all the attention. But two former Biden aides turned lobbyists have also seen...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House welcomes reports that Haitian politicians working together

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes reports that Haitian politicians are discussing ways of working together in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Franklin Paul)
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden's migration adviser leaves White House role

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's senior adviser for migration, Amy Pope, is leaving her position, according to the White House. Friday was Pope's last day working for the White House. Pope's appointment to the White House role was temporary. In March, she was nominated to be the International Organization for...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Is Hunter Biden's art any good?

(CNN) — Hunter Biden has been many things over his 51 years. But, in the last few years at least, he has been an artist. "For years I wouldn't call myself an artist," he told The New York Times, from his Los Angeles home and studio, last year. "Now I feel comfortable saying it."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House dodges question on size of Democratic infrastructure bill

The White House dodged a question Monday on the size of an infrastructure proposal that Democrats are aiming to pass through the budget reconciliation process, allowing them to sidestep a GOP filibuster. “I will say that, as it relates to the budget reconciliation process, that of course is for members...
POTUSWashington Post

Art is an object plus a story. Even for Hunter Biden’s pricey paintings.

This fall, Hunter Biden plans to enter the New York art world with a show at Georges Bergès Gallery in SoHo. A Boston man may have captured the essence of public reaction to the news a week ago, when he strolled into the gallery with a can of pink spray paint and began writing the word “Daddy” on the wall. (A gallery attendant interrupted him and held him until the police arrived.)
POTUSWashington Post

On Hunter Biden’s art, let’s look at the bigger picture

Hunter Biden, the budding artist, is never going to be Jackson Pollock or Edward Hopper. He probably isn’t Dennis Hopper, for that matter. That doesn’t make him an influence-peddler hiding behind an easel, however. And ethical conflicts, like modern art, are best viewed with some perspective. In case you missed...

Comments / 8

Community Policy