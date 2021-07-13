2 Hyde Park men facing charges in connection with illegal drug distribution
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were taken into custody in Hyde Park Tuesday after officers received “numerous” community complaints about an illegal drug distribution operation. Officers carried out a search warrant at 7 Myopia St. and seized 780 grams of marijuana, $2,000, five live rounds of 9mm ammunition, three digital scales, one box of plastic baggies, and five large heat seal plastic bags, according to Boston police.whdh.com
