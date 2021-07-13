Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

2 Hyde Park men facing charges in connection with illegal drug distribution

By Brynne Connolly
whdh.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were taken into custody in Hyde Park Tuesday after officers received “numerous” community complaints about an illegal drug distribution operation. Officers carried out a search warrant at 7 Myopia St. and seized 780 grams of marijuana, $2,000, five live rounds of 9mm ammunition, three digital scales, one box of plastic baggies, and five large heat seal plastic bags, according to Boston police.

whdh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyde Park, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Distribution#Boston Police#Marijuana#Whdh#Digital#District Court#Sunbeam Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy