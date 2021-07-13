Cancel
Predator decoys continue battle against rising geese population at Liberty Park

By ClarksvilleNow.com
clarksvillenow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It has been nearly a year since Parks and Recreation installed predator decoys at Liberty Park pond to combat the large number of geese in the area, though waterfowl populations remain an issue at the park. August 2020, the city installed coyote decoys as a...

