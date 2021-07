The S&P 500 bounced significantly during the trading session on Tuesday to wipe out the losses from the Monday session. Because of this, we have completely turned around the nasty behavior that we had seen as of late, and it is also worth noting that the uptrend line and the 50-day EMA both are coming into the picture. In other words, it looks like we are going to continue to see buying pressure in this market, as the Federal Reserve is almost certainly going to come into the picture and save everybody if there is a significant selloff.