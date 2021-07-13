Cancel
Restaurants

Kraft teams up with Van Leeuwen to create mac and cheese ice cream flavor

By Marta Zielinska
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 11 days ago
The ultimate comfort food is now getting its own ice cream flavor. Brooklyn-based ice cream maker Van Leeuwen is debuting a mac and cheese flavor on Wednesday in celebration of National Macaroni and Cheese Day. Van Leeuwen partnered with Kraft on the new limited edition flavor, which is described as...

Houston, TX
All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
