If you’ve been an Eminem fan since the early days of his career, you probably remember his marriage to Kimberly Anne Scott. Kim and Eminem met long before his rap career took off, and their journey included lots of ups and downs which included lots of financial hardships. The couple welcomed their first and only child together in 1995, and Eminem knew that he had to work hard to put his family in a better situation. Unfortunately, however, as things improved in his music career, things between him and Kim began to deteriorate. After the couple broke up for good in 2006, Kim largely disappeared from the spotlight, and lots of people have been left to wonder where Kim has been in the years since. If you’ve been looking for an update, you came to the right place. Keep reading to find out what happened to Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim.