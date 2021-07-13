Cancel
Will Red Sox All-Stars Prove Their Rankings Too Low In 2021 MLB All-Star Game?

Do the five Boston Red Sox All-Stars deserve more acclaim ahead of the “Midsummer Classic?”. MLB.com’s Will Leitch on Friday ranked the 60 players selected to compete in the the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Among the 60 are Boston’s five All-Stars — Matt Barnes; Xander Bogaerts; Rafael Devers; Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez. However, only one of Boston’s All-Star contingent, Bogaerts, appears in the the top-25 of Leitch’s rankings.

