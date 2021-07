Texas A&M's worst nightmare is suddenly a reality. Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, putting the Longhorns and Aggies back in the same conference. Suddenly the Big 12 Conference is without its two largest schools and they are already looking at replacements. As the dominoes continue to fall, there will be plenty of Group of 5 leagues reshuffling its membership and ultimately UTEP could get their opportunity at last to leave Conference USA and move to the Mountain West.