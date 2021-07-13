Celebrity Restaurant in midtown Tulsa temporarily closing due to lack of staffing

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Owner of Three Sirens Group, which also owns Celebrity, Johnna Hayes, says the upcoming closure is only temporary.

The announcement of the temporary closure was made Monday on the restaurant’s Facebook page due to lack of staffing.

Hayes says she wants to use the remainder of the summer to regroup and rebuild. Celebrity reopened three months before the pandemic caused closures, so they were hit hard.

She says much of the staff here are elderly and they want to protect them so they struggled having enough staff to be open.

She’s using these next two months to bring in more workers or train other workers from the other restaurants she owns.

Celebrity was opened for 50 years before they took it over. So it’s a staple in Tulsa. She says she wouldn’t do anything to hurt the community because she wants to be open another 50 years.

Hayes says the restaurant will be back open in October. They plan on decorating and have events lined up for their busiest time of the year - the holidays.

