SUZHOU, China, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (HKEX:9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small-molecule and biological therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its novel drug GT20029 for treating androgenetic alopecia (AGA) and acne subjects. GT20029 is the first topical Proteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC) compound globally which has entered the clinical stage. Following China Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) 's IND approval for GT20029's clinical study in April 2021, the clinical study in the US is about to start.