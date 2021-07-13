GiGi’s Playhouse presents Generation G Gala. Ticket sales and sponsorships are now available

Welcome to the GiGi’s Playhouse Madison Generation G Gala. This year’s gala will be an in-person, semi-formal event at the Madison Marriott West on Friday, October 22nd at 6pm. We are thrilled to announce that Leigh Mills from NBC15 Madison will be the emcee for this year’s Gala! Leigh is an award-winning reporter who anchors the early evening news. She has shared stories about GiGi’s Playhouse and we look forward to celebrating with her at the Gala.