Ridgefield Continuing Ed Knitting Classes
Take Studio Knitting classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education and start or continue a popular, fun, and relaxing hobby. Beginners welcome. Instructor Liz Doty has taught knitting to students of all ages for years. This class meets in person on Tuesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Annex (66 Prospect St., left of Yanity gym). Cost is$139. Advanced registration required. Class size limited. Ridgefield Senior discount available.news.hamlethub.com
