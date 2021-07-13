Emmys 2021: Apple, Netflix and other streamers flex their muscles
The message Emmy Award voters sent with their nominations on Tuesday came through loud and clear: If you want to enjoy the best that TV has to offer, you better get streaming. After a pandemic-plagued year in which Americans spent countless shelter-in-place hours binge-watching online content, many of those fresh, exciting shows that helped us get through hard times — including “Bridgerton,” “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “WandaVision” and “The Flight Attendant” — were showered with Emmy love.www.eastbaytimes.com
Comments / 0