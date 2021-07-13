Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Assumption Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, St. James, Upper Lafourche by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; St. James; Upper Lafourche AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 224 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Supreme, or near Napoleonville, moving northwest at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Napoleonville, Supreme, Labadieville, Paincourtville and Belle Rose. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Rose, LA
County
Assumption Parish, LA
City
Napoleonville, LA
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
County
Saint James Parish, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Assumption#Upper Lafourche#Supreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy