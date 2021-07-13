Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, St. James, Upper Lafourche by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; St. James; Upper Lafourche AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 224 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Supreme, or near Napoleonville, moving northwest at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Napoleonville, Supreme, Labadieville, Paincourtville and Belle Rose. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
