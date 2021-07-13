Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Merkel tells Germans to get vaccinated for ‘more freedom’

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 12 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Germany’s residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the more people get shots “the more free we will be again.”

Vaccination rates in Germany have slowed in recent weeks. About 58.7% of the population has received at least one shot and 43% is fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

The country’s disease control agency said last week that the country should aim to vaccinate 85% of people ages 12-59 and 90% of people over 60 to prevent the delta variant from causing a resurgence of coronavirus cases this fall and winter.

Merkel, who has received both shots, called on people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from serious illness as a result of a coronavirus infection. She linked higher immunization rates with the further easing of pandemic restrictions.

“The more people are vaccinated, the more free we will be again, the more freely we will be able to live again,” she told reporters during a visit to the Robert Koch Institute, the government run disease control agency.

Germany has relaxed many restrictions on social gatherings in recent months, but people are still required to show negative test results or vaccine certificates to dine indoors and attend indoor events where capacity is limited. Masks are still required in most stores.

Asked whether Germany might introduce compulsory vaccinations for certain professions, , Merkel suggested that it wouldn’t be effective but didn’t rule out the possibility.

“I’m not ruling out that this might be talked about differently in a few months either,” she said. “But at the moment we have said we don’t want compulsory vaccinations, we want to promote vaccinations.”

Lother Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, said studies show more than 90% of people in Germany are willing to get vaccinated.

Authorities are increasingly trying to offer shots in churches, mosques, supermarket parking lots and sports facilities to reach people who have so far hesitated to go to doctors’ offices or special vaccine centers.

Merkel warned that would increase the risk of new, more aggressive variants developing. She called on Germans to continue wearing masks, maintaining social distance, getting tested when indicated and agreeing to other “very low-level interventions that we strongly advocate so that other encroachments on freedoms don’t have to happen.”

The chancellor noted that the Dutch government it had relaxed its remaining pandemic restrictions too soon only to see .

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Germans#Berlin#Ap#The Robert Koch Institute#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential Electiontheedgemarkets.com

Merkel bloc’s advantage narrows in German election poll

(July 18): Germany’s opposition Green party gained in a weekly election poll, narrowing the lead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc to 10 percentage points. Support for the Greens rose 1 point to 18% in the Insa poll. That would be enough to construct a governing majority with the Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democratic Party if the numbers were replicated in the Sept 26 national election, according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
Europejhu.edu

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Presented An Honorary Degree

On July 15, Johns Hopkins University presented Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, with the Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of her sixteen years of principled global leadership and her legacy of promoting international cooperation and stability amid unprecedented challenges. Opening remarks were made by Lou Forster, Chair of JHU’s board of trustees. Forster stated that today’s event was “to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary human achievements,” of the Chancellor, the fourth German leader to be bestowed this honor.
Environmentkjrh.com

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expresses sorrow over deadly floods

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed shock and sorrow at the deadly floods in Europe, saying many people had died and pledging that everything would be done to find those still missing. More than 30 people have been killed and dozens were reported missing in Germany and neighboring Belgium. Visiting Washington,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
WDBO

Merkel: No way back on German plan to end nuclear power use

BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her decision to end Germany's use of nuclear power next year, but acknowledged that it will make it harder to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the short term. The decision, taken in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster 10...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden, Merkel meet at WH in German leader's final visit

President Biden and Angela Merkel huddled in the White House on Thursday as the German chancellor takes a final trip to Washington to restore and strengthen trans-Atlantic ties and reach for common ground on China, vaccine-sharing and a controversial gas pipeline. Mr. Biden extolled Ms. Merkel‘s long career and the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden to host Merkel as German leader exits world stage

President Biden will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on Thursday ahead of the longtime leader's exit from office in September. The two are expected to endorse the “Washington Declaration” outlining their common vision for cooperation on shared policy challenges and their commitment to upholding democracy and the international rules-based order.
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

Germans divided over restrictions for the unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — German politicians were deeply divided Sunday over a warning by Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if COVID-19 infection numbers reach new heights in the coming months. Chief of staff Helge Braun told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Merkel Aide Warns Virus Surge in Germany May Mean Curbs for Unvaccinated

BERLIN (Reuters) -Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Sunday he fears the number of new coronavirus cases in Germany could soar to 100,000 a day in about two months unless many more people get vaccinated and those who refuse may face restrictions. His suggestion quickly hit resistance from...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

There’s no ‘freedom day’ for undocumented migrants too afraid to get vaccinated

I was watching the news as businesses were busy preparing for their “freedom day” reopenings. People were being interviewed about what they were looking forward to in the coming days. A few young people said they were excited to attend concerts, go clubbing and finally watch movies in the cinema again. A couple said they were looking forward to attending a wedding with 100 people and seeing old friends again at the party. I feel estranged from the term “freedom day” – I work for organisations catering to East and Southeast Asian (ESEA) migrants in the UK, including undocumented migrants....
EconomyPosted by
Times Leader

EU unveils tough climate rules, eyes tax on foreign firms

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union unveiled sweeping new legislation Wednesday to help meet its pledge to cut emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade, including a controversial plan to tax foreign companies for the pollution they cause. The legislation presented by the EU’s...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.

Comments / 0

Community Policy