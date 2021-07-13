Cancel
FurHaven Chooses Centric PLM™ as a Companion to Their Product Development Process

Houston Chronicle
 21 days ago

Pet products company trains themselves to work more efficiently with PLM. FurHaven, the pet products company, has selected Centric Software®’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for emerging enterprises, Centric SMB. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Vanguard has filed initial registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce two new active fixed income funds: Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund and Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond Fund. The funds are designed to meet the needs of clients seeking actively managed “core” and “satellite” bond portfolios and will augment the lineup of higher-alpha, diversified fixed income strategies managed by Vanguard Fixed Income Group.

