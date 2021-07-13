Innovative Health Launches New Emerging Technologies and Clinical Integration Teams in Anticipation of the Heart Rhythm 2021 Scientific Sessions

Polyrizon's formulations demonstrated high efficacy by preventing coronavirus from interacting with epithelial host cells and by inhibiting cells' death. OMER, Israel, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that Polyrizon Ltd., a privately held company (which Medigus owns 33.24% of its share capital) engaged in developing highly differentiated biological gels for the purpose of protecting patients against biological threats and external pathogens, reported pre-clinical data from its previously announced pre-clinical study showing that its proprietary technology has the potential to reduce the risk of an infection with Human coronavirus and may also prevent COVID-19. Polyrizon develops an innovative technology, designed to safely prevent allergens and virus intrusion through the upper airways and eye cavities. Polyrizon's technology is comprised of a bio-gel that is applied topically, and can be formulated both for wet and dry administration.