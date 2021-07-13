Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Recent Study Identifies 11 Candidate Genetic Variants for Alzheimer’s Disease

By Featured Genetics Neurology Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Study reveals eleven genetic variants spanning ten genes, including previously unknown variants in two known Alzheimer’s risk genes. A recently published study co-authored by University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging researcher Justin Miller, Ph.D., identifies 11 rare candidate variants for Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers found 19 different families in Utah that suffered from Alzheimer’s disease more frequently than what is considered normal.

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetics#Alzheimer#Brigham Young University#National Cancer Institute#Brightfocus Foundation#The National Heart Lung#Blood Institute#The University Of Utah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Eye Condition Could Predict Stroke, Dementia, Say Doctors

William Shakespeare once declared that eyes are the window to your soul. However, according to science, they may actually be a window to the health of your brain. A recent study claims that a specific ocular condition may predict future brain health complications—including stroke and dementia. Read on to learn what eye condition has been linked to future brain complications—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. In fact, by the year 2060 they predict that number to multiply to nearly 14 million. While often referred to as a disease or illness, dementia is actually a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities." While occasionally forgetting a name or misplacing car keys is a normal part of aging, dementia isn't. Here is everything you need to know about it—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Makes You 46 Percent More Likely to Die From Heart Disease

Everything from how much you sit to what you eat can make or break your heart health. Whatever you're putting your body through right now–whether it's excessive stress or running a marathon—can either raise and reduce your risk of developing heart disease in the future. Considering heart disease is the most common killer in the U.S.—with 1 in 4 deaths being the result of a heart-related issue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—there's no better time than the present to change things up for the sake of your heart health. Now, there's a new item to put in the what-not-to-do category. New research has found that not only can eating one type of food make you more likely to develop heart disease, but it also raises your risk of dying from heart disease by 46 percent. Read on to find out what may want to consider when it comes to what you eat.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Dementia, According to Mayo Clinic

The warning signs you're getting dementia can sneak up on you. "The word 'dementia' is an umbrella term used to describe a set of symptoms, including impairment in memory, reasoning, judgment, language and other thinking skills," says the Mayo Clinic. "Dementia usually begins gradually, worsens over time and impairs a person's abilities in work, social interactions and relationships" and "symptoms vary depending on the cause, but common signs and symptoms include" the following, says the Mayo Clinic. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It..
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Zinc may be key to better diabetes treatments

Diabetes is a major risk factor for heart and circulatory diseases. Around 300,000 adults have been diagnosed with diabetes in Scotland and it is estimated that thousands of more people have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes. Because of the damage, it causes to the blood vessels, people with diabetes are up...
Sciencewellbeingmagazine.com

Vitamin K2 has potential to prevent and slow Alzheimer’s Disease

Science publication Nutrients recently published a review analysing the mounting evidence that connects vitamin K2 to factors involved in Alzheimer’s disease. It concluded that Vitamin K2 has the potential to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s and contribute to its prevention. In the review, “Vitamin K2 Holds Promise for Alzheimer’s Prevention...
ScienceMedicalXpress

New insights into uncontrolled inflammation in COVID-19 patients

In a new study, published recently in the journal Circulation Research, scientists discover how the production of protective molecules known as specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPM) is altered in patients with COVID-19. The results suggest that treatments which increase SPM production, such as dexamethasone or SPM based drugs, could play a...
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Potential breakthrough treatment created for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Chemists in Russia have developed a potentially groundbreaking compound that may be able to repair the damage of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Their study reveals that new molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazines activate the body’s ability to fight off amyloid plague buildups in the brain. These brain cell-killing blockages are one of the main causes of various brain diseases which lead to death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy