Recent Study Identifies 11 Candidate Genetic Variants for Alzheimer’s Disease
Summary: Study reveals eleven genetic variants spanning ten genes, including previously unknown variants in two known Alzheimer’s risk genes. A recently published study co-authored by University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging researcher Justin Miller, Ph.D., identifies 11 rare candidate variants for Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers found 19 different families in Utah that suffered from Alzheimer’s disease more frequently than what is considered normal.neurosciencenews.com
