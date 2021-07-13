Cancel
Psilera Partners with Worldwide Clinical Trials to Accelerate Investigational New Drug Filing

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Psilera will team up with Worldwide Clinical Trials to facilitate specific pre-IND milestones for its transdermal DMT patch. Psilera Inc., formerly Psilera Bioscience (“Psilera”), a Florida-based biotechnology company specializing in the clinical development of psychedelics and analogues, has entered a consulting contract with Worldwide Clinical Trials (“Worldwide”) the industry’s leading global, midsized, full-service contract research organization (CRO), to ensure the pre-IND filing of its patent-pending dimethyltryptamine (DMT) patch. This will enable the company to move forward with anticipated Phase 1b clinical trials testing safety and efficacy in humans in 2022.

