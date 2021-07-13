Psilera Partners with Worldwide Clinical Trials to Accelerate Investigational New Drug Filing

Kadmon Holdings Inc. said Friday that Rezurock, its treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) in adjusts and pediatric patients older than 12 was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The biopharmaceutical company's stock, which has been halted for news until 2:45 p.m. Eastern, was up 7.6% in afternoon trading prior to the halt. Kadmon said it expects Rezurock to be available in the U.S. by late August 2021. "Patients receiving Rezurock reported significant improvements in cGVHD symptoms, showing that not only did treatment result in organ responses, but it also made people feel better," said Stephanie Lee, professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington School of Medicine. "This is so important for a chronic disease with a high symptom burden." The stock has lost 8.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.5%.