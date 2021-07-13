The 2021 Global Wellness Summit Pivots to Boston, Massachusetts-The World's Leading Health and Wellness Ecosystem

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced a new location and dates for its 2021 conference. Originally to be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, in mid-November, it will now take place in Boston, Massachusetts, from November 30 through December 3 at the stunning, five-star Encore Boston Harbor—a Wynn property. The 2022 Summit will be held in Tel Aviv in the fall of next year.