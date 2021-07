(Des Moines, IA) — The latest U-S-D-A crop report indicates corn and soybean fields have responded well to recent rain, but Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says more moisture is needed. Last week, hail and high winds did damage some Iowa crops last week, but the damage was “scattered” and not widespread according the U-S-D-A. Under half of Iowa pastures are rated good to excellent and some farmers are feeding their livestock hay to supplement dwindling grazing opportunities. Topsoil moisture levels are now rated adequate or surplus in 6 percent of the state. The growth of corn and soybeans is ahead of the five-year average, with corn conditions rated 68 percent good to excellent. Soybean condition are rated 66 percent good to excellent.