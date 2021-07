Jayce O'Neal was a friendly, outgoing girl and "a wonderful daughter" to her single mother, said April Hazlett, a family friend. Hazlett said 17-year-old Jayce had been friends with her daughter, Gretchen, since grade school and the two had at one point attended Hilliard Bradley High School together before. And Jayce was like a second daughter to her and her husband, Bryant, and went on vacation with the Hazlett family at times.