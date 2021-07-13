Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Bamboo Systems Models How to Reduce Data Center Carbon Footprint with Arm Servers

Times Union
 12 days ago

Bamboo’s new whitepaper crunches the numbers on x86 powered data centers vs those utilizing Arm servers. CAMBRIDGE, England and SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-classed servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today released a whitepaper “Reducing Your Data Center Carbon Footprint with Bamboo Arm Servers” which analyzes the energy used by different types of data centers. Bamboo found that an Arm server-powered data center reduces CO2 production by 74 percent, equivalent to almost half a million barrels of oil.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Software Design#Carbon Footprint#Bamboo Systems Models#Prweb#X86 Systems#Bamboo Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Automated Data Backup Systems

The 'FamiDRIVE' self-hosted storage system is a solution for families and groups looking for an automated way to keep all of their data securely stowed. The centralized data hub will work to backup data from your choice of devices to allow for recovery or migration, while also enabling users to exchange and share documents as they require. The system accommodates an unlimited number of connections and is free from subscription fees to allow for a unified user experience that's accessible.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dealing with security vulnerabilities on data center servers requires more skilled staff

There is a lot of attention being paid to continuously updating servers to patch security vulnerabilities on Linux servers running in data centers – a basic step underpinning technology infrastructure in every industry. Yet, staff resources to deal with maintaining servers are not sufficient to meet the workload, said 55% of respondents in a worldwide survey by CloudLinux.
Computersarxiv.org

AUC Optimization for Robust Small-footprint Keyword Spotting with Limited Training Data

Deep neural networks provide effective solutions to small-footprint keyword spotting (KWS). However, if training data is limited, it remains challenging to achieve robust and highly accurate KWS in real-world scenarios where unseen sounds that are out of the training data are frequently encountered. Most conventional methods aim to maximize the classification accuracy on the training set, without taking the unseen sounds into account. To enhance the robustness of the deep neural networks based KWS, in this paper, we introduce a new loss function, named the maximization of the area under the receiver-operating-characteristic curve (AUC). The proposed method not only maximizes the classification accuracy of keywords on the closed training set, but also maximizes the AUC score for optimizing the performance of non-keyword segments detection. Experimental results on the Google Speech Commands dataset v1 and v2 show that our method achieves new state-of-the-art performance in terms of most evaluation metrics.
Carsarxiv.org

A new method for vehicle system safety design based on data mining with uncertainty modeling

In this research, a new data mining-based design approach has been developed for designing complex mechanical systems such as a crashworthy passenger car with uncertainty modeling. The method allows exploring the big crash simulation dataset to design the vehicle at multi-levels in a top-down manner (main energy absorbing system, components, and geometric features) and derive design rules based on the whole vehicle body safety requirements to make decisions towards the component and sub-component level design. Full vehicle and component simulation datasets are mined to build decision trees, where the interrelationship among parameters can be revealed and the design rules are derived to produce designs with good performance. This method has been extended by accounting for the uncertainty in the design variables. A new decision tree algorithm for uncertain data (DTUD) is developed to produce the desired designs and evaluate the design performance variations due to the uncertainty in design variables. The framework of this method is implemented by combining the design of experiments (DOE) and crash finite element analysis (FEA) and then demonstrated by designing a passenger car subject to front impact. The results show that the new methodology could achieve the design objectives efficiently and effectively. By applying the new method, the reliability of the final designs is also increased greatly. This approach has the potential to be applied as a general design methodology for a wide range of complex structures and mechanical systems.
EnvironmentHigh Point Enterprise

Reduce your environmental footprint with HPE GreenLake in colocation

Sustainability is an increasingly important enterprise mandate. The combination of a pay-per-use model and colocation services can help you deliver greener IT. Environmental sustainability is an increasingly urgent enterprise mandate and one of the most important strategic initiatives that companies will undertake this decade. According to a survey by the United Nations Global Compact and Accenture Strategy, 75 percent of CEOs say that they are investing in digital to address environmental challenges.1 A report from ING finds that 87 percent of companies with strong sustainability practices have experienced revenue growth.2.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Artificial Intelligence Has an Enormous Carbon Footprint

AI’s energy usage is a hot topic, but it is more complex than a simple comparison suggests. “Training artificial intelligence is an energy-intensive process. New estimates suggest that the carbon footprint of training a single AI is as much as 284 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent — five times the lifetime emissions of an average car. Language-processing AIs underpin the algorithms that power Google Translate as well as OpenAI’s GPT-2 text generator, which can convincingly pen fake news articles when given a few lines of text [1].”
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Data Center Server Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Huawei, Inspur, Supermicro, Amazon, Microsoft, HP

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Data Center Server market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Huawei, Inspur, Supermicro, Amazon, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Facebook, Google, Dell.
Computersarxiv.org

Active operator inference for learning low-dimensional dynamical-system models from noisy data

Noise poses a challenge for learning dynamical-system models because already small variations can distort the dynamics described by trajectory data. This work builds on operator inference from scientific machine learning to infer low-dimensional models from high-dimensional state trajectories polluted with noise. The presented analysis shows that, under certain conditions, the inferred operators are unbiased estimators of the well-studied projection-based reduced operators from traditional model reduction. Furthermore, the connection between operator inference and projection-based model reduction enables bounding the mean-squared errors of predictions made with the learned models with respect to traditional reduced models. The analysis also motivates an active operator inference approach that judiciously samples high-dimensional trajectories with the aim of achieving a low mean-squared error by reducing the effect of noise. Numerical experiments with high-dimensional linear and nonlinear state dynamics demonstrate that predictions obtained with active operator inference have orders of magnitude lower mean-squared errors than operator inference with traditional, equidistantly sampled trajectory data.
TechnologyHPCwire

Preparing for 5G: How 5G affects Infrastructure from the Edge to the Data Center

The technology available to support data scientists, engineers, and other technical professionals is continuing to improve year after year. For most HPC, AI, and data analytics professionals, the compute power available in the data center is more than powerful enough to support their workloads. Still, challenges continue to exist when teams extend their workflows beyond the datacenter and towards the edge.
TechnologyTimes Union

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
BusinessTimes Union

Brivo and Altronix Announce Strategic Partnership, Expands Brivo's Hardware Ecosystem and Provides Customers More Flexibility

Altronix Power Solutions are Now Integrated with Brivo Control Panels. Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Altronix, the recognized leader in low voltage power and data transmission products for professional security applications. Brivo will now offer Altronix Trove Integrated Power Solutions supporting Brivo control panels through its network of over 1,500 authorized dealers. These integrated solutions will give Brivo dealers more flexibility in powering controllers, readers, locks, and other peripheral devices. The partnership expands the Brivo ecosystem of hardware and API partners to give customers more options when selecting solution components for their Brivo implementation.
MarketsSilicon Republic

Data centre start-up Bamboo claims 74pc energy savings over competitors

The company published a white paper in which it claimed its Arm-based architecture is four times more efficient than Dell servers. Data centre start-up Bamboo Systems has published a white paper claiming that its Arm-based server architecture is up to 74pc more energy efficient than Dell’s PowerEdge servers. The paper...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Battery Monitoring System Market Report 2021: Rising Investments In Data Centers And Growing Renewable Power Generation Driving Growth - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Monitoring System Market, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System), By Battery Type, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Battery...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Model-Parallel Model Selection for Deep Learning Systems

As deep learning becomes more expensive, both in terms of time and compute, inefficiencies in machine learning (ML) training prevent practical usage of state-of-the-art models for most users. The newest model architectures are simply too large to be fit onto a single processor. To address the issue, many ML practitioners have turned to model parallelism as a method of distributing the computational requirements across several devices. Unfortunately, the sequential nature of neural networks causes very low efficiency and device utilization in model parallel training jobs. We propose a new form of "shard parallelism" combining task and model parallelism, then package it into a framework we name Hydra. Hydra recasts the problem of model parallelism in the multi-model context to produce a fine-grained parallel workload of independent model shards, rather than independent models. This new parallel design promises dramatic speedups relative to the traditional model parallelism paradigm.
Video GamesPCGamesN

FFXIV devs detail server upgrades and plans for more data centers

Final Fantasy XIV has just enjoyed an explosion of popularity (which is good) that has brought such an influx of players that it’s been tough to even log into the game (which is bad). Patch 5.58 introduced an automatic logout for idle players that’s one step toward solving the issue, and now director and producer Naoki Yoshida has provided an extensive breakdown of what steps the developers are taking to alleviate the problem.
BusinessTimes Union

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy