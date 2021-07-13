Traditional Banks Take Heed: The Future of Money Is Digital-Everest Group

Only 5 percent of the baby boomer generation uses direct banks. As of 2021 the youngest boomers are 57, the oldest 75. In the midst of a global pandemic, the branch model for traditional banks is changing. An alternative theory propagates consumers "fondness for challenging banks, and that traditional banks willing to evolve and renew their model will win this undeclared war." This use limits banks ability to sell more services to the 5% of the baby boomer generation, an area where traditional banks compete and win. Given the economies of scale enjoyed by executives, the banking group will be challenged to sustain revenue growth as borrowing slows in this late cycle. The focus must shift to increasing its share of current customers wallets by expanding its offerings beyond traditional banking products.