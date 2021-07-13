WBP In# 21-06695 – Stabbing Investigation – 452 Market St. On July 13th, 2021 at 1:49 pm Williamsport Bureau of Police Units were emergency dispatched to the area in front of 452 Market St for an alleged stabbing. Upon responding to the area officers made contact with a male victim with an apparent stab wound to the lower abdomen, which was not life-threatening. The victim was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Health for further medical treatment. Initial information learned from the victim suggests that the attack was an isolated one and not a random act.