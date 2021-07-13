Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

WBP In# 21-06695 – Stabbing Investigation – 452 Market St

crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

WBP In# 21-06695 – Stabbing Investigation – 452 Market St. On July 13th, 2021 at 1:49 pm Williamsport Bureau of Police Units were emergency dispatched to the area in front of 452 Market St for an alleged stabbing. Upon responding to the area officers made contact with a male victim with an apparent stab wound to the lower abdomen, which was not life-threatening. The victim was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Health for further medical treatment. Initial information learned from the victim suggests that the attack was an isolated one and not a random act.

lycoming.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Williamsport, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Williamsport, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wound#Police#Wbp#Upmc Susquehanna Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy