Binance.US Adds Mobile Phone Tech to Verification Process

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital asset marketplace Binance.US is adding mobile phone-based technology to its user verification and onboarding processes. The multi-year agreement is with Prove a company offering technology that proves identity with a phone number. Through its trademarked process Phone-Centric Identity Prove analyzes mobile, telecom, and other signals for the purposes of identity verification, identity authentication, and fraud prevention.

