Binance.US Adds Mobile Phone Tech to Verification Process
Digital asset marketplace Binance.US is adding mobile phone-based technology to its user verification and onboarding processes. The multi-year agreement is with Prove a company offering technology that proves identity with a phone number. Through its trademarked process Phone-Centric Identity Prove analyzes mobile, telecom, and other signals for the purposes of identity verification, identity authentication, and fraud prevention.www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0