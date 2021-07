Less than three months before leaving office, Chancellor Angela Merkel has openly conceded that the industrial world has failed to adequately fight climate change and that more rapid, pain-inducing steps were urgently needed.Merkel, who has led Europe’s largest economy and one of the world’s leading emitters of CO2 for the last 16 years, reflected on her own bitter disappointments in not getting steeper cuts in emissions enacted at home and among Germany’s international trading partners in an effort to try to limit global temperature increases to two degrees Celsius.A trained physicist who is not running for re-election in the September...