Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Psilera Partners with Worldwide Clinical Trials to Accelerate Investigational New Drug Filing

Times Union
 11 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Psilera Inc., formerly Psilera Bioscience (“Psilera”), a Florida-based biotechnology company specializing in the clinical development of psychedelics and analogues, has entered a consulting contract with Worldwide Clinical Trials (“Worldwide”) the industry’s leading global, midsized, full-service contract research organization (CRO), to ensure the pre-IND filing of its patent-pending dimethyltryptamine (DMT) patch. This will enable the company to move forward with anticipated Phase 1b clinical trials testing safety and efficacy in humans in 2022.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Clinical Research#North And South America#Dmt#Prweb#Psilera Bioscience#Co Founder#Ind#Psilera Psilera Inc#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Public Healthmassdevice.com

How COVID-19 changed medical device clinical trials forever

The success of remote clinical trial oversight opens the door to hybrid approaches and creates new possibilities for the future of trials. Because of the pandemic, virtually overnight, all players involved in medical device clinical trials had to pivot to virtual monitoring to keep trials going. What impact did remote trial oversight have on the quality, safety, and costs of clinical trials? What are the implications for the future?
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

United States Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology And Outlook To 2030 | Addex Pharma, AbbVie, Prevail Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, And More

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parkinson's Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size of Parkinson's disease in the United States was valued at USD 1,390.1 million in 2020, according to the report.This market report delivers...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Adverum Down After Clinical Development Shift for Gene Therapy Program

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies plunged more than 20% in premarket trading after the company announced it was revising its clinical development plan for investigational gene therapy candidate ADVM-022 based on safety concerns in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). On Thursday, Redwood City, Calif.-based Adverum announced that a review of...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

The impact of COVID-19 on clinical trials

Whilst pandemics are thankfully not common; COVID-19 has brought with it a profound global impact. By June 2020, global deaths had reached 420,000 whilst over 7.5 million people had been infected. As increased optimism surrounded the control of the virus, the impact on life is still to be fully understood....
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to Begin Clinical Trials With Anti-TROP-2 Antibody Drug Conjugate For Multiple Solid T

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today its partner Escugen Biotechnology Co, Ltd. ("Escugen") and Sorrento's subsidiary Levena (Suzhou) Biopharma Co., Ltd. ("Levena") have received an approval letter from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its Application for Clinical Trial (Acceptance No. CXSL2101069) of Recombinant Humanized Anti-Trop2 Mab-SN38 Conjugate.
Medical & Biotechbeckersspine.com

Ortho RTI updates on clinical hold for drug trial

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has submitted requested data related to its Ortho-R drug to the FDA after the company paused its clinical trial. Ortho RTI shared additional chemistry, manufacturing and control information to the FDA, according to a July 20 news release. The data is a response to a clinical hold...
Industrytargetedonc.com

Clinical Trials of Lenvatinib Combination Therapy

A thought leader in the management of hepatocellular carcinoma provides an overview of several clinical trials of combination therapy with lenvatinib including studies of real-world evidence and potential biomarkers. Richard S. Finn, MD: While the landscape has changed significantly in the past few years, the activity of AtezoBev is practice...
HealthWorld Health Organization

WHO Position Statement on Innovative Clinical Trial Designs for Development of New TB Treatments

The World Health Organization is publishing a position statement on Innovative Clinical Trial Designs for Development of New TB Treatments. This document aims to support TB regimen development by highlighting key clinical trial characteristics to help advance novel therapies. It summarises key innovations in TB clinical trial designs, ranging from pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) modelling and new advances in biomarker development to the value of novel clinical trial design methodologies and post-licensure observational studies.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Cleveland Clinic and Mount Sinai say they will not administer controversial new Alzheimer's drug to patients due to mixed trial results over whether it works

Two major U.S. health systems will not be administering a controversial new Alzheimer's drug to patients. Adulhelm, received US. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval on June 7 despite mixed clinical trial results. The Cleveland Clinic, one of the most well-respected systems in the country, and Mount Sinai, a New...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic won’t stock controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, citing concerns over safety and efficacy

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic will not stock the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, citing lingering concerns over its safety and efficacy. The Clinic said a multidisciplinary panel of experts reviewed the available data and scientific evidence on Aduhelm. That process resulted in the health system’s decision not to stock the drug.
Public HealthSFGate

Mobile in Clinical Trials 2021 Reports on A New Era For Patient Connectivity Post Covid-19 from the Conference Forum

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. The Conference Forum announced the launch of the 8th annual Mobile in Clinical Trials conference to take place on September 27th, 2021 at the Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA. This annual gathering of digital R&D leaders and technology companies will feature the latest examples of deploying fit-for-purpose devices in research and present fresh ideas to take patient connectivity to the next level.
Healthcbslocal.com

The Benefits Of Participating In Clinical Trials

Being part of a study “benefits you while also benefitting others who may be helped by what the researchers learn,” explains Ellen Meltzer, who is participating in a five-year clinical trial of an investigational shoulder therapy device led by Dr. Ronald Delanois, chairman of orthopedics at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics (RIAO).
Healthajmc.com

FDA Approves Kerendia for Patients With CKD Associated With T2D

Positive drug trial results suggest promising outcomes for adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The FDA has approved finerenone (Kerendia), a nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist for treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The approval follows a priority review designation of the drug.
Leesburg, VAHPCwire

QCI and IPQ Partner on Novel Approach to Drive More Effective Clinical Trials, Diagnoses

LEESBURG, Va., July 13, 2021 — Quantum Computing Inc., a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, today announced a partnership with IPQ Analytics, LLC (IPQ), a life sciences and healthcare analytics innovator that provides a new breed of solutions for improved diagnostics and clinical trial outcomes. Through the partnership, IPQ will analyze real world data to generate novel temporally-defined disease models by combining its unique top-down knowledge graph representation of the patient journey with QCI’s quantum-powered community detection technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy