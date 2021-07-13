Chevron Faces $85 Million Federal Lawsuit In Wake Of February Winter Storm
A Houston gas marketing company on Friday sued Chevron for nearly $85 million, after it says the energy company failed to deliver natural gas during the February winter storm. According to the lawsuit filed by Cailip Gas Marketing LLC, Chevron breached their contract from Feb. 14-22. That contract requires Chevron to deliver 90,000 million British thermal units (MMBtu) of gas per day to a Cailip facility in Katy, but those deliveries were hindered as winter storm Uri swept through Texas earlier this year, the suit says.www.houstonpublicmedia.org
