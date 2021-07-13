Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Man arrested in Berkeley for alleged attack with guitar – making anti-LGBTQ comments

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAzoh_0avlYiYl00
Suspect booking photo(Photo: Berkeley Police Dept.)

(BERKELEY, Calif.) Berkeley police arrested a suspect after he allegedly hit a man with a guitar while making anti-LBGTQ comments, according to a report issued by the Berkeley Police Department.

The attack happened on the morning of July 8 when the 51-year-old victim was sleeping at his encampment located on Shattuck Avenue and Blake Street.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Harris, approached him and used the victim’s guitar to strike him in the face, repeatedly kicked and punched him, all while making disparaging comments against the LGBTQ community.

Police used the suspect descriptions provided by witnesses and located the man on July 9 in the 2500 block of Haste Street and took him into custody.

The suspect was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney on July 12 with assault with a deadly weapon, an enhanced allegation of causing serious bodily injury and making criminal threats and willfully making threats towards a person based on their perceived characteristics.

“The commission of a hate crime is a serious offense, which will not be tolerated in the City of Berkeley,” the statement read.

A full list of resources for information on hate crimes and how to report them can be found here.

Comments / 10

Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1K+
Followers
592
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Lgbtq#Berkeley Police Dept#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Guitar
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Multiple injured in shooting in West, East Oakland

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday across Oakland that left three men injured, East Bay Times reports. The shootings happened during separate incidents including two shootings in neighborhoods in both East and West Oakland, as well as one shooting that transpired during a robbery, according to authorities.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Suspect arrested following chase reaching speeds of 130 mph

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) The California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect following a pursuit that reached speeds of 130 mph, East Bay Times reports. Video of the chase was captured by a CHP helicopter and was later posted on the agency’s social media pages, showing the suspect vehicle, described as a dark Corvette, leading officers on the pursuit.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Woman left in critical condition after hit-and-run collision

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) A 52-year-old woman is in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in East Oakland, East Bay Times reports. The collision happened on Monday at approximately 10:16 p.m. in the intersection of Church Street and Bancroft Avenue. Police say that the driver didn’t stop after hitting the woman. Investigators also said that the woman is not from Oakland.

Comments / 10

Community Policy