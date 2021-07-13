Cancel
Park County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-14 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Northwest Wyoming, including portions of Park and Teton Counties. * WHEN...Now through 1 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the Pacific Northwest will continue to impact western Wyoming. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.

