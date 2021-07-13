Cancel
Mercer County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Mercer The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 324 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sharpsville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Hermitage... Sharon Sharpsville... Greenville Farrell... West Middlesex Clark... Jamestown Fredonia HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

