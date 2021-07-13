Cancel
Chaffee County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHWESTERN FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 124 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nathrop, or 24 miles north of Decker Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Buena Vista and Nathrop.

alerts.weather.gov

