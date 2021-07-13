Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHWESTERN FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 124 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nathrop, or 24 miles north of Decker Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Buena Vista and Nathrop.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0