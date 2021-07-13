Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Terrebonne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TERREBONNE AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 157 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Schriever, or near Thibodaux, moving northwest at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Schriever, Gray, Raceland, Bayou Cane and Chackbay. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.