Nintendo Switch fans looking to get into the Crash Bandicoot franchise are in luck, as the platform is hosting a huge sale for the character's 25th anniversary. The following games are currently available in a special bundle: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Technically, that's five games in total, which should be the perfect way to celebrate 25 years of Crash! The "Crashiversary Bundle" normally retails for $99.99, but it's priced at just $59.99 at the moment, which is a really nice discount for those that don't own the games.