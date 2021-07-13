Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon Customers 'Can't Believe' How Much Lint This $8 Vacuum Attachment Kit Removes from Their Dryers

By Isabel Garcia
Real Simple
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of how thoroughly you clean your dryer lint screen, debris is bound to get left behind. To help clean the lint buildup in hard-to-reach areas of their dryers, thousands of Amazon shoppers are using a clever vacuum attachment kit. The Holikme vacuum attachment kit consists of three parts: a...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dryers#Lint#Vacuum Cleaners#Amazon Customers#Holikme#Amazon Com#Usfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ShoppingBHG

These Kitchen Essentials Are Secretly on Sale at Walmart for Up to 56% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer sales are in full swing, and Walmart secretly discounted a plethora of kitchen essentials right when we really needed it. You can upgrade small appliances and cookware—or buy something totally new—without spending a ton of money since prices are up to 56% off. Use them to make back-to-school lunches for the kids and work lunches for yourself, or give them as gifts to newlyweds and first-time homeowners.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
Hair CarePosted by
BGR.com

Moda One is just like Dyson’s crazy $400 hair dryer, but it costs half as much today at Amazon

Can a hair dryer really be worth $400 or even $500? Ask anyone who has tried the Dyson Supersonic and the answer will most likely be yes. This incredible modern marvel ranges in price from $400 to $500 depending on the version you choose. It’s packed full of incredible tech that speeds up the drying and styling processes. It also protects your hair from damage in the process. And unlock many fancy hair care products out there, this one actually works. It’s fantastic! The Dyson Supersonic is indeed an incredible hair dryer. But as we said, it’s priced out of reach...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

The Inexpensive Handbag Supermodels Can't Stop Carrying This Summer Is on Amazon

Every so often a new "It" bag emerges in the hands of fashion girls, and it usually costs a small fortune. Take, for example, the Cult Gaia Ark bag that has been a celebrity favorite for years or the Senreve Maestra bag that's been carried by influencers and A-listers alike. But there's a new bag that's shaping up to be summer's must-have wardrobe staple — and it's so inexpensive, it's almost too good to be true. Say, hello to JW Pei's Gabbi Bag.
ShoppingReal Simple

17 Surprisingly Useful Decor Items From Amazon That Add Charm to Your Space—Without the Clutter

You've picked out the furniture and painted the walls. Now it's time to decorate. For many, shopping for decor can feel overwhelming, especially if you haven't determined your aesthetic yet or if you're working within a budget. Decor also has a tendency to lead to unwanted clutter, which is why it's essential to choose items that not only complement your space but also serve a purpose outside of being visually appealing.
BusinessBoston Globe

A once-devoted customer rockets away from Amazon

When Jeff Bezos spoke to the media after his very short, very expensive space-adjacent joyride Tuesday, I suddenly realized that Amazon’s curved-arrow logo isn’t a smile. It’s a smirk. “I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this,” said the...
Home & GardenReal Simple

The One Part of Your Kitchen You're Forgetting to Clean—and the $3 Product That Will Fix That

When ticking off your regular household chores, cleaning the dishwasher might not even be on the list. However, mineral deposits, grime, and gunk can find their way into your dishwasher even if you do your best to keep the appliance in tip-top condition. There are many ways to prevent your dishwasher from getting smelly, from loading dishes properly to removing food debris regularly. But sometimes, you need a little extra help. That's where a dishwasher cleaner comes into play.
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About These 10 Under-Bed Storage Solutions

Under-the-bed storage isn't just for kids who want to hide something from their parents. Whether you live in a small apartment or have square footage to spare, the extra space is worth taking advantage of. Trust us: The phrase "out of sight, out of mind" will never feel more relevant than after you've utilized the surface area beneath your bed frame for storage.
Shoppingthemanual.com

We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Gigantic Air Fryer Is at Walmart Today

Air frying is one of the best ways to get the crispiest cuisine while still remaining fairly healthy. That’s thanks to its method of using air to cook food perfectly rather than relying on fattening oils. Right now, you can snap up a huge Best Choice Products 5.5-quart family-sized air fryer for just $70 at Walmart. That’s a massive saving of $108 off the usual price so you know this is the ideal time to invest in a bigger air fryer than you’d normally consider. If you’re looking to cook better for your whole family, you can’t go wrong with this deal. You’ll need to be speedy though. We’re confident that stock will be limited at this price.

Comments / 0

Community Policy