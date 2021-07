Daniel Flax, senior research analyst from Neuberger Berman, joins Closing Bell to talk about expected Q2 earnings for companies like Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon. "The companies need to innovate, they need to invest, but if they continue to do that, then I think these stocks are going to do well over the next 1 to 2 years," Flax says. On the other hand, Third Bridge's Scott Kessler believes the global semiconductor shortage may negatively impact production for companies like Apple.