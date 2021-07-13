Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dewitt, NY

People news: Stewart joins MACNY as workforce-development specialist

cnybj.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeWITT, N.Y. — MACNY, The Manufacturers Association, announced it has hired Amy Stewart as a workforce-development specialist. Stewart will represent MACNY and Partners for Education and Business, Inc. (PEB) programs to employers and educators, as well as raise awareness within the Central New York and upstate region about both organizations. The association says she will play an integral role in maintaining relationships with new and existing companies participating in CNY STEM, P-TECH, and career-readiness activities, while also supporting MACNY’s apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

www.cnybj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dewitt, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
State
New York State
City
Onondaga, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Cny Stem#Occ#Syracuse University#Su
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Science
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy