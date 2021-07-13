People news: Stewart joins MACNY as workforce-development specialist

DeWITT, N.Y. — MACNY, The Manufacturers Association, announced it has hired Amy Stewart as a workforce-development specialist. Stewart will represent MACNY and Partners for Education and Business, Inc. (PEB) programs to employers and educators, as well as raise awareness within the Central New York and upstate region about both organizations. The association says she will play an integral role in maintaining relationships with new and existing companies participating in CNY STEM, P-TECH, and career-readiness activities, while also supporting MACNY’s apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.