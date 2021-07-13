Cancel
Disney Veterans Zenia Mucha and Alan Braverman to Leave at Year’s End

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 11 days ago
Longtime Disney corporate communications chief Zenia Mucha and general counsel Alan Braverman will step down from their posts at year’s end. The scheduled departures of two top corporate officers will coincide with Bob Iger’s exit from Disney executive chairman after more than 45 years with Disney and ABC. Iger served as CEO for 15 years before segueing to executive chairman in February 2020. Mucha, senior executive VP and chief communications officer, has been Disney’s chief spokesperson since 2002, during the last years of Michael Eisner’s tenure as CEO. She joined the company the year before as head of communications for ABC. Braverman, senior executive VP, general counsel and secretary, joined ABC in 1993 and moved to Disney as general counsel a decade later. Mucha is known for her full-throated advocacy for all things Disney and her sometimes pugnacious approach to dealing with reporters in the hunt for a story. More to come

